Confluence Financial Partners Featured on Public Television Documentary All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia is a Public Television program that highlights the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions across diverse industries. The program aims to educate and inspire audiences by highlighting their approaches and expert insights.

In this segment, Confluence Financial Partners will share their approach to helping clients maximize both their lives and legacies while balancing living well today with preparing for tomorrow. Viewers will see how Confluence helps ensure that each client's portfolio reflects their unique goals and dreams. The segment will also highlight the firm's legal commitment to acting in each client's best interest and its approach to providing personalized financial planning, strategic investing, and high-quality service. The program aims to demystify financial planning, revealing how thoughtful guidance enhances quality of life while preparing for the future.

"At Confluence, our goal is to help clients gain clarity and confidence in their financial lives while planning for the future they envision," says Greg Weimer, CEO of Confluence Financial Partners. "We are honored to partner with 'All Access with Andy Garcia' to share how strategic planning, personalized guidance, and a focus on each client's unique goals create meaningful impact for today and tomorrow."

The story will be distributed to public television affiliates in November 2025, and will receive multiple airings across stations nationwide. For more information and to watch the segment, visit: www.confluencefp.com/confluence-financial-partners/

About All Access with Andy Garcia: All Access with Andy Garcia is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About Confluence Financial Partners: Confluence Financial Partners is a Pittsburgh-based registered investment advisor (RIA) providing wealth management solutions for individuals and families with complex financial needs. The firm offers investment management and retirement planning, partnering with clients to support decisions that help enhance their lives today and their futures. Learn more at: www.confluencefp.com

Confluence Wealth Services, Inc. d/b/a Confluence Financial Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Please refer to our Form ADV Part 2A, Form CRS and the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov for further information regarding our investment services and their corresponding risks. Confluence Financial Partners was invited by All Access to participate in this segment because of our industry experience in providing Wealth Management services. Our participation does not constitute and endorsement or recommendation by the program or its producers. Confluence was not compensated to participate in this segment. Confluence provided compensation to All Access for the program's participation in the filming, distribution of the documentary, and related commercial and brand awareness email campaign.

