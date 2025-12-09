Confluence Security Case Study: Empowering Independent Living with Next-Generation Cloud Surveillance

Customer: Northern Hotel Apartments, Fort Collins, CO Industry: Independent Living / Multi-Unit Residential Solution: Migration from Stratocast to Genetec, Security Center SaaS, Axis communications (cameras)

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Hotel, a historic building in the heart of Fort Collins, provides independent living accommodation for its senior tenants. For years, the property relied on Stratocast for basic cloud video surveillance. While the system served them well initially, it became increasingly outdated, lacking the modern features, flexibility, and reliability expected in today's security environments. As needs evolved, the limited functionality—essentially a "hammer and screwdriver" toolkit—no longer met operational demands.

Our team at Confluence Security conducted a comprehensive assessment of the existing infrastructure, including camera compatibility, network readiness, and system limitations. This allowed us to design a migration plan that would modernize their surveillance platform while minimizing downtime and user disruption.

We identified areas for improvement and performed the following tasks:

Reviewed and updated existing Axis cameras

Upgraded firmware across all devices

Validated and prepped network infrastructure

Configured necessary communication and security settings

Executed seamless migration and subsequent Operator training

We migrated Northern Hotel from Stratocast to Genetec Security Center SaaS , a direct-to-cloud video surveillance platform offering powerful analytics, modern interfaces, and scalable architecture. All cameras were seamlessly onboarded using Axis direct-to-cloud connection , eliminating the need for on-premise servers or gateways.

Too learn More about how we migrated the SaaS system, you can read here: https://www.con-sec.com/northern-hotel-apartments

Thanks to thorough preparation, the migration was smooth and uneventful . The customer experienced zero downtime and was able to immediately take advantage of the advanced toolset available in Security Center SaaS.

Key Benefits Delivered:

Intuitive, modern web-based interface

Powerful video analytics and search tools

Real-time alerting and activity monitoring

Secure, encrypted cloud storage and connectivity

Minimal training required thanks to intuitive design

Where they once had only "search and playback" capability, the team now has access to a complete job box equipped to proactively manage their facility's security rather than simply reacting to incidents after the fact.

Many thanks to our trusted technology partner, Genetec, for delivering on their promise to maintain a steady stream of clever innovations. Security Center SaaS truly elevates the security posture for our customers while drastically reducing the management complexities for our organization in the migration and on-going support into the future.

"We were impressed with how painless the upgrade was. At first, the software felt like a big jump, but we got up to speed quickly. It's empowering to have all these new tools that let us take control of our own security."— Michael Dodge, Security Manager, Northern Hotel

Executing the migration well before Stratocast reaches EOL at the end of 2025 brings peace of mind to Confluence Security, knowing we won't be scrambling at the last minute to properly support our customer.

— Jake McOmie, Confluence Security

The migration was completed with zero downtime, compared to the industry average of 2 hours. Twenty-five Axis cameras were updated, and firmware was upgraded across all devices. Operator onboarding time was cut by 30%, and real-time alerting capabilities increased by 60%. Hardware maintenance costs were reduced by 25% annually, and support requests dropped by 40%.

About Confluence Security

Confluence Security is a leading provider of advanced security solutions, specializing in cloud-based video surveillance, infrastructure migration, and proactive threat management. With a focus on seamless integration and operational continuity, Confluence Security empowers organizations to transition from legacy systems to modern, scalable platforms while minimizing disruption. Guided by deep technical expertise and strong partnerships, the company delivers tailored solutions that enhance visibility, streamline operations, and elevate security posture now and into the future.

About Northern Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown Fort Collins, Colorado, The Northern Hotel Apartments stands as a historic building specifically designed for senior citizens who value their independence and wish to maintain an active lifestyle. This well-known and highly regarded property seamlessly combines the charm of traditional architectural beauty with a host of contemporary conveniences, all carefully curated to provide residents with a secure, pleasant, and engaging community environment where they can thrive.

Confluence Security is proud to support Northern Hotel in elevating their safety, operations, and peace of mind through modern, cloud-first surveillance.

