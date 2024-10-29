Confluent Health Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two Appointments

Veteran Healthcare Leaders to Strengthen Operational Excellence and Revenue Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluent Health has appointed two veteran healthcare executives to its leadership team. Mark Steiger has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Peter Carino has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Recent acquisitions have brought the Confluent Health footprint to more than 1,500 sites of care with over 550,000 patients served annually.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Pete to our executive team during such an exciting time of growth at Confluent Health," said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO. "Their extensive experience in healthcare operations and commercial strategy will be instrumental as we continue to expand our services and drive innovation in musculoskeletal (MSK) care."

As COO, Steiger brings extensive experience in supporting shared service functions for outpatient primary and specialty practices. He joins Confluent Health from Optum, where he led operations for multi-site, geographically dispersed clinics, including more than 165 urgent care clinics, a national virtual medicine platform, and over 350 behavioral health clinics.

"I'm excited to join Confluent Health and be part of a team that is truly leading the charge in transforming musculoskeletal health," Steiger said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the incredible work being done across our partner brands and shared services, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional care to patients nationwide."

Carino steps into an expanded role as Confluent Health's first CCO. He has been the CCO for Fit For Work (FFW) since 2022 where he led the vision, strategy, and growth of FFW's Commercial Sales and Marketing Team. This expanded role will leverage all of Confluent Health services to offer a more comprehensive MSK solution for clients and partners, inclusive of occupational health and safety, moviHealth, outpatient offerings, and more. Carino has over 25 years of leadership experience across top-performing global organizations and start-ups.

"Confluent Health's vision and commitment to innovation in healthcare aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and delivering impactful solutions," Carino said. "I'm excited to take on this new role to leverage and elevate all facets of Confluent Health through purposeful and intentional commercialization across the entire organization."

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

