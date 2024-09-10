Confluent Health Welcomes Fitness Quest Physical Therapy to Expanding Network of Private Physical Therapy Practices

The partnership bolsters the companies' national footprint with 16 clinics in Florida.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluent Health is proud to announce its latest partnership with Fitness Quest Physical Therapy (Fitness Quest), a respected physical therapy company with 16 clinics across Southwest Florida.

Fitness Quest Physical Therapy

Established in 1998, Fitness Quest offers a comprehensive range of services, including orthopedic and sports physical therapy, total joint replacement rehabilitation, work-related injury therapy, pre/post-surgical rehabilitation, women's and men's pelvic health, neuro rehabilitation, gait and balance therapy, lymphedema therapy, and auto accident injury recovery.

"Fitness Quest was founded with a vision to deliver personalized, one-on-one physical therapy to communities in Southwestern Florida," said Scott Porter, CEO of Fitness Quest. "As our brand has grown, we've been committed to finding a partner who shares our dedication to quality patient care and an exceptional patient experience. Partnering with Confluent Health, a leader in our field, is an exciting step that aligns with our values. Together, we will support our mission to make patient care a top priority and foster a culture of integrity, professionalism, communication, and teamwork among our staff."

This partnership will allow Fitness Quest to maintain its established and trusted brand while benefiting from Confluent Health's robust management services, talent development, and practice enablement resources. Examples of our support services include business development, talent acquisition support, business intelligence tools, educational offerings, and clinic optimization resources. Fitness Quest will also gain access to valuable resources, including premier partnerships in physical therapy through the PTPN network, continuous staff education and development via Evidence in Motion, and employee safety solutions from Fit For Work, the leading provider in the industry.

"At Confluent Health, our mission is to expand access to top-quality care, and our partnership with Fitness Quest Physical Therapy is a significant step toward that goal," said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health. "Welcoming Fitness Quest into the Confluent Health Family reinforces our commitment to growing our presence in the Southwest region under the leadership of Randy Wiemer, PT, Vice President of Clinical Operations. We look forward to working together to continue empowering our patients and communities with innovative, compassionate care that makes a real difference."

The partnership expands Confluent Health's national footprint to over 1,500 sites of care in 36 states.

For more information on Fitness Quest, visit fitnessquestpt.com. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit confluenthealth.com.

About Fitness Quest Physical Therapy

Fitness Quest Physical Therapy (Fitness Quest) is a Florida-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Fitness Quest positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit fitnessquest.com.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

SOURCE Confluent Health