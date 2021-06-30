Confluera Enhances Cloud Detection and Response Solution with GreyNoise Anti-Threat Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, today announced the integration of GreyNoise Intelligence into its flagship security solution. This integration with GreyNoise provides Confluera customers additional context regarding discovered attacks, along with a reduction in noise and more prioritized event signals. These benefits are available immediately to all Confluera customers at no additional cost.

"Wading through an avalanche of alerts and noise is a significant challenge for organizations as they try to decipher between the benign and true indicators of attacks. The challenge is further complicated by the sophistication and ease that modern attackers exhibit," said John Morgan, CEO of Confluera. "Organizations rely on Confluera to stitch together signals from various sources and accurately identify attacks with additional context. Our integration with GreyNoise, further enhances the ease with which our customers can identify and remediate attacks in real-time."

Confluera's ML-powered technology helps organizations identify and track events across all MITRE ATT&CK tactics, including reconnaissance, discovery, and east-west traffic in real-time. Using Continuous Attack Graph technology, Confluera stitches together individual events into real-time threat storyboards as they unfold, giving organizations full visibility into any attack progressions, reducing detection and remediation times from days to hours.

"GreyNoise provides context about noisy IP addresses that scan the internet," said Andrew Morris, founder and CEO of GreyNoise Intelligence. "I'm excited about how well our intelligence data complements the insights that Confluera delivers - it's a big win for customers."

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera is the only vendor that offers real-time sequencing of various attack steps found in modern cyberattacks. Confluera's patented approach and machine learning technology automates the tedious and error-prone task of correlating events, removes the complexity of manual analysis, and provides a high degree of detection accuracy not previously possible. To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com .

GreyNoise helps security analysts save time by revealing which events and alerts they can ignore. We do this by curating data on IPs that saturate security tools with noise. This unique perspective helps analysts confidently ignore irrelevant or harmless activity, creating more time to uncover and investigate true threats. This data is delivered through our SIEM, SOAR and TIP integrations, API, command-line tool, bulk data and visualizer. GreyNoise is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, governments, top security vendors and thousands of threat researchers. For more information, please visit https://greynoise.io, and follow us on

Twitter and LinkedIn.

