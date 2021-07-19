Confluera Named 2021 Emerging Vendor by CRN

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Confluera to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the security category. Selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team, this annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry's unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's ongoing success well into the future.

Confluera's ML-powered technology helps organizations identify and track events across all MITRE ATT&CK tactics, including reconnaissance, discovery, and east-west traffic in real-time. Using Continuous Attack Graph technology, Confluera stitches together individual events into real-time threat storyboards as they unfold, giving organizations full visibility into any attack progressions, reducing detection and remediation times from days to hours.

"We are proud to be recognized by CRN and the Channel Company as a new and emerging leader of the IT channel," says John Morgan, CEO at Confluera. "Our innovative, next-generation cloud detection and response technology is built to protect our customers, partners, and their customers against today's most advanced threats."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About Confluera

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera is the only vendor that offers real-time sequencing of various attack steps found in modern cyberattacks. Confluera's patented approach and machine learning technology automates the tedious and error-prone task of correlating events, removes the complexity of manual analysis, and provides a high degree of detection accuracy not previously possible. To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com .

