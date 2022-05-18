Conformal Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 280.00 million | Chase Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Learn about additional highlights leading to market growth. Request a Sample Report!

The conformal coating market covers the following areas:

Conformal Coating Market Sizing

Conformal Coating Market Forecast

Conformal Coating Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for smart wearables and IoT devices is driving the market. The major application areas for conformal coating are consumer electronics and communication devices. The sale of smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices will drive the demand for conformal coating. Device manufacturers are using advanced coating technology solutions to keep these devices running for a longer duration. This will boost the growth of the global conformal coating market during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the market. Several chemicals derived from crude oil are used to manufacture conformal coatings. The oil and gas industry is one of the key suppliers of raw materials in the global conformal coating market. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil have an adverse impact on the prices of raw materials, which affects the cost of conformal coatings. They also affect the production cost and reduce the profit margins of vendors. Therefore, volatility in crude oil prices will have a negative impact on the global conformal coating market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The conformal coating market report offers information on several market vendors, including Chase Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dow Inc., Dymax Corp., H K Wentworth Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KISCO Ltd., MG Chemicals Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Chase Corp. - The company offers a wide range of conformal coatings, including Acrylics, Urethanes, UV Curable, Synthetic Rubber, Silicones, and Water Based used in an array of industries such as aerospace, automotive, including hybrid and EV, industrial controls, white goods, telecoms, etc.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers a distinctive fluorochemical coating solution that can be coated on PCBs with a thin film to impart waterproof, moisture-proof and corrosion protection to it.

Dow Inc. - The company offers a wide range of conformal coating solutions, including DOWSIL 1-2577 Low VOC Conformal Coating, DOWSIL 1-4105 Conformal Coating, DOWSIL 3-1953 Conformal Coating used as a thin protective film/breathing membrane that filters water vapor and solid debris.

Dymax Corp. - The company offers conformal coatings for printed circuit board (PCB) protection in many high-reliability applications, including military, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, appliance, and telecom applications.

H K Wentworth Ltd. - The company offers a range of products designed to service the electronics industry, covering the fields of lubrication, cleaning, conformal coatings and photoresists, and other areas such as anti-static flooring, surface mount products, application machinery, and de-soldering aids.

Related Reports: Membrane Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 n-Butanol Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Conformal Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 280.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chase Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dow Inc., Dymax Corp., H K Wentworth Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KISCO Ltd., MG Chemicals Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

