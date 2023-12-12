Conformal Medical Selected as Powerhouse MedTech Company of the Year by New England Venture Capital Association's 2023 NEVY Awards

News provided by

Conformal Medical, Inc.

12 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conformal Medical, Inc. announced today that the company was selected as the Powerhouse MedTech Company of the Year at the 11th Annual NEVY Awards. Hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association, the event celebrates the region's startup, venture backed companies, recognizing top innovators and companies in New England. This year's Peace, Love, NEVY's awards were presented during the December 7th live event at the House of Blues in Boston.

Continue Reading
Conformal Medical's CLAAS® Implant (PRNewsfoto/Conformal Medical, Inc.)
Conformal Medical's CLAAS® Implant (PRNewsfoto/Conformal Medical, Inc.)

"Conformal is honored to be selected for this prestigious award and we appreciate the New England Venture Capital Association for its continued support of companies and investors driving innovation in New England," said James Reinstein, President and CEO of Conformal Medical. "The company is committed to advancing its CLAAS® System, a next generation of left atrial appendage occlusion technology, which aims to transform left atrial appendage closure to single operator procedure without the need for general anesthesia."

The CLAAS System is designed to seal the left atrial appendage (LAA) in patients with atrial fibrillation (Afib) to reduce the risk of stroke without the need for anticoagulants. LAA devices are one of the fastest growing categories in the medical technology space with the current commercially available device growing in sales from $1.5B in 2023 and projected to $3B in by 2027 and $6B+ after 2030.

The CLAAS implant uniquely features a proprietary foam-based architecture to seal a wide spectrum of LAA anatomies with only two sizes. The system aims to simplify delivery and eliminate the need for procedural transesophageal echocardiogram so that physicians may perform the procedure without general anesthesia, a significant advancement with the potential to shift clinical practice to a single operator procedure. Conformal Medical is currently enrolling patients in its CONFORM Pivotal Trial to support U.S. commercialization.

About Conformal Medical
Conformal Medical, Inc. is a medical device company developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The company's proprietary technology is intended to make left atrial appendage closure a same day, single operator procedure. For more information, visit https://conformalmedical.com/

About Left Atrial Appendage Closure
More than six million people in the United States suffer from Afib, placing them at an increased risk of stroke.1 Current standard of care for stroke prevention is chronic oral anticoagulants, which are not well accepted by patients due to concern about associated risk of bleeding. Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) is emerging as an important alternative to blood thinners for preventing strokes in patients with non-valvular Afib.

  1. Kornej J, Börschel CS, Benjamin EJ, Schnabel RB. Epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation in the 21st Century: Novel Methods and New Insights. Circ Res. 2020 Jun 19;127(1):4-20.

SOURCE Conformal Medical, Inc.

Also from this source

Conformal Medical Announces Compelling One-Year Data from its Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) Early Feasibility Study

Conformal Medical Announces Compelling One-Year Data from its Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) Early Feasibility Study

Conformal Medical, Inc. announced today the positive one-year results from the company's CONFORMAL Early Feasibility Study (EFS). Dr. William Gray,...
Conformal Medical to Present One-Year Data from its Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) Early Feasibility Study at TCT 2023

Conformal Medical to Present One-Year Data from its Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) Early Feasibility Study at TCT 2023

Conformal Medical, Inc. announced today the one-year results from the company's CONFORMAL Early Feasibility Study (EFS) will be presented during the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.