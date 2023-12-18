Confronting "Tripledemic," Americans Are Concerned About Cough Syrup Effectiveness and Formulas with Hidden Sugars

News provided by

Diabetic Tussin

18 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

National survey from Diabetic Tussin highlights how consumers are navigating health concerns and treatment options in the face of the flu, RSV and COVID-19

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetic Tussin®, the trusted cough syrup brand for people with diabetes and prediabetes, unveils new data revealing consumers' realities and worries as they navigate the rising threat of a "tripledemic" — flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID-19 — coinciding with the arrival of cold season.

To better understand consumer's cold and flu season realities, Diabetic Tussin conducted a survey of 2,000 US adults and found that most people (90%) are concerned that cold and cough medicine may have ingredients that are ineffective and over half (68%) are concerned that these products contain hidden sugar.

With the holidays rapidly approaching and cold and flu cases surging, consumers have plenty of health concerns on their mind, with the vast majority (79%) worried about getting sick during holiday travel. Consumers are also navigating a cold and flu season that is extending, with 37% getting sick earlier and 43% staying sick for longer periods than ever before. This extension showcases a growing need for reliable remedies that can provide symptom relief year-round.

"As we approach the peak of cold and flu season, there is a heightened desire for effective and reliable treatment options that can provide multi-symptom relief with the right ingredients," said Randi Jachino, Vice President Marketing Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "As the trusted brand for sugar-free cold and cough syrup, Diabetic Tussin can do just that. By providing a solution for the millions of Americans concerned about ingredients that can raise blood sugar levels, as well as those simply looking for a better-for-you, accessible remedy, Diabetic Tussin can offer fast relief at a time when consumers need it the most."

Diabetic Tussin's data revealed Americans' top concerns when purchasing cold and flu medicine, chief among them being their ingredients, with over half of consumers sharing that they read the medicine labels on a product before purchasing and nearly half reporting that they try to avoid products with added sugar, either most or all the time. 

Key research findings include:

  • Over 71% of people get sick once or twice during cold and flu season, with 14% getting sick three times.
  • Forty four percent of people buy cold and cough medicine once throughout the cold and flu season, whereas 42% of people buy it two to four times.
  • Consumers are leaning on pharmacists for advice, with over half (57%) saying they go to them for advice to find the right cold and flu solution.
  • Of those surveyed, 12% of respondents have been diagnosed with diabetes and 13% have been diagnosed with prediabetes. Forty-three percent of people who said they were diagnosed with diabetes experienced a spike in blood sugar levels after taking cold and cough medicine.
  • One third (33%) of people said they have high blood pressure, and of those people, 38% have experienced a spike in blood pressure after taking cold and cough medicine.

The Diabetic Tussin cold and flu research is informed by survey data collected in December 2023 through an online survey of 2,000 US-based people aged 18 and older.

One of America's top brands of cold relief for people with diabetes, Diabetic Tussin recently refreshed its trusted sugar-free cold and cough solution with a Better Choices for Life mark from the American Diabetes Association®. To learn more about Diabetic Tussin, visit www.diabetictussin.com or check out the brand in Dollar General stores nationwide and on Amazon.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Diabetic Tussin

Also from this source

Diabetic Tussin Reintroduces Sugar-Free Cold and Cough Solution for People with Diabetes

Diabetic Tussin Reintroduces Sugar-Free Cold and Cough Solution for People with Diabetes

Today, Diabetic Tussin®, the trusted cough syrup brand for people with diabetes and prediabetes, announces its sugar-free cold and cough solution is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.