Congela Biocosmetics Announces Purchase of JuveXO to Propel the Use of Exosomes in Aesthetic Medicine

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congela Biocosmetics, LLC., a biocosmetic company formulating precision, regenerative hair and skin products, announced today the acquisition of the JuveXO® brand and product line. This strategic acquisition accelerates the development of innovative biocosmetic products and will reinvent the future of aesthetics. Brian Pla steps up as the President for Congela Biocosmetics, where he will continue to lead the company, supported by his existing accomplished scientific and management team.

"Congela's vision is to pioneer and set the global standard in biocosmetics by providing diverse and continually innovative skincare products," says Brian Pla. "This strategic acquisition of JuveXO®, allows us to sustainably pursue and achieve this vision further expanding on Restem Group's extensive cell-based product history," adds Pla.

Congela Biocosmetics now becomes the sole distributor of JuveXO®, a leading topical exosome serum backed by over a decade of scientific research. Created upon the foundation of innovative stem cell research, JuveXO® provides consumers with an alternative to improve the skin's appearances in areas of common skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and inflammation, as well as improve the appearance of dull, damaged, and thinning hair. When used in conjunction with microneedling or fractional devices, JuveXO® penetrates deep into the skin to provide transformative regenerative results.

Congela Biocosmetics is a subsidiary of Restem Group, a leader in cellular innovation that offers substantial support to propel Congela Biocosmetics into the future of aesthetics. With the support of the Restem Group, Congela will heighten its product line, providing consumers and practitioners with the safest, most efficacious, and most innovative solutions to their skin concerns.

"Our vision is to advance science using our expertise in stem cells and riding on the incredible results already created by Congela within the biocosmetic sector," stated Rafael Gonzalez, Ph.D, Founder of Restem and Chief Scientific Officer of Congela Biocosmetics. "Witnessing the transformative potential of JuveXO®, we are very excited about the acquisition and the monumental opportunity of Congela Biocosmetics," added Dr. Gonzalez.

The future of Congela Biocosmetics is bright as it rapidly gains market share and continues to expand its product line to provide consumers and practitioners with all-encompassing cosmetic options for common skin and hair concerns, both in office and at home. Congela is launching a series of webinars to discuss the future of exosomes in biocosmetics, and will be in attendance at various aesthetic and cosmetic events throughout 2024. Congela will be kicking off their impressive 2024 conference tour at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Miami, FL February 22-24. Follow this journey at www.juvexo.com .

About Congela Biocosmetics, LLC

Congela Biocosmetics, LLC is a biocosmetic company that produces precision skincare that helps restore natural beauty at the cellular level. As a leader in biological cosmetics (ie. biocosmetics), Congela has combined extensive biological research with expertise in the aesthetic industry to provide consumers and practitioners with optimal cosmetic solutions to common skin and hair concerns.

About JuveXO®

JuveXO® is a topical serum that has revolutionized aesthetic medicine by harnessing the extraordinary power of exosomes. Through the most cutting-edge biotechnology and decades of research, JuveXO® delivers a non-invasive and non-surgical method to revitalize and rejuvenate the appearance of skin and hair. JuveXO® combines biology and cosmetics to improve the look of damaged and aging tissue.

About Restem Group

Restem Group is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of patient-specific, as well as off-the-shelf and ready-to-use, next-generation cell therapies that are designed to activate and enhance a patient's own immune system. These therapies are designed to enable the treatment of a broad range of disabling diseases that improve patient outcomes, as well as overall health and wellness for patients around the world.

