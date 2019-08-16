Conger Construction Group Announces Four Promotions to Leadership Roles

LEBANON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conger Construction Group, one of the area's largest commercial construction firms announced today the promotions of four key leaders.

Jeremy Bolling Nick Roemer Kraig Buchert Maren Wazyniak

Jeremy Bolling promoted to CFO. Bolling joined Conger Construction Group in 2015 as corporate controller and will now oversee the financial operations, IT, and Human Resources Department as well as play a key role in the companies strategic planning and growth strategies. He will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight to all aspects of the Finance and Accounting operations while driving informed financial decision making throughout the organization that supports planning and future growth.

Jeremy's financial acumen along with his attention to detail and planning make him an ideal fit for this role. Since coming on board in 2015 Jeremy has greatly improved our Financial Forecasting, led numerous internal projects (HR, IT, Employee Benefits) and enabled our organization to scale and grow – all while managing our cash position and strengthening our financial metrics.

Nick Roemer promoted to Project Manager. Roemer, who most recently has been a site superintendent with Conger brings a wide range of experience and insight to his new position due to his extensive work across medical office spaces, historic renovations, and tenant improvement project types. In his new role, Roemer will be responsible for establishing project-specific work plans, leading project teams, and serving as Conger's client liaison ensuring our entire project Teams deliver on Conger Construction Group's 3 Pillars of Commitment, Communication, and Performance.

Nick's extensive experience, knowledge, and skill set in the construction industry make him a perfect fit for this role. He understands construction means & methods along with how to solve problems all while simultaneously creating fantastic working relationships with subcontractor, suppliers, and clients.

Kraig Buchert promoted to Assistant Project Manager. Buchert is a three-year Conger Construction Group veteran. In his former role as project engineer, he championed the change order process and managed project submittals. He will continue to serve as a company liaison with clients and project stakeholders to seamlessly coordinate the flow of information by applying his unique combination of organizational skills, and management experience while establishing a project-specific plan for completing projects on time and on or below budget.

Kraig's continued growth within Conger has been a real joy to watch. He continues to be an integral part of Conger's constant process improvement program and his contributions to the success of our projects has been a key to our growth. In this new role Kraig can continue to grow his leadership skills and construction knowledge which will lead to further growth within our organization.

Maren Wazyniak promoted to Senior Project Engineer. Wazyniak has dedicated her 14-year career to implementing management information systems ensuring all team members are kept abreast of the most current project information and documentation. As Senior Project Engineer, Wazyniak will continue to own the document control processes of ongoing projects as well as overseeing the entire Project Engineering staff within Conger. Additional responsibilities include the growth of the project engineering department, owning the Process Improvement Program along with managing Conger's co-op & intern programs.

Maren's hard work and dedication from day one has been inspiring and refreshing to witness. She has been a great asset to our organization and its growth. Her willingness to step up and help with any problem has been key to the success of many projects. Her analytic insight and ability to look at a problem from multiple angles then provide a solution has been instrumental in our Process Improvement Program.

"Jeremy, Nick, Kraig, and Maren have been vital to the growth of Conger Construction Group, and we are proud to recognize their contributions to our firm's success with these promotions. As a business owner it's a great feeling that our organization can continue to build wonderful projects for our clients while building into our staff. Employee Development is one of our six (6) Core Values and it's exciting to see these individuals grow professionally and personally within our organization. We are confident they will be even more effective in their new roles as Conger continues to build enduring structures within the communities in which we live and work." said Conger Construction Group President, Justin Conger.

Contact: Laura Gerald, lgerald@congerbuilt.com

SOURCE Conger Construction Group

Related Links

http://www.congerbuilt.com

