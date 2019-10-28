Conger Construction Group Names New Manager Of Preconstruction Services

Bob comes to Conger with more than 25 years' experience in the architectural / planning / construction fields. As Manager of Preconstruction Services Bob will work with both our internal marketing, estimating, and construction operations teams as well as potential clients and design partners to ensure our projects are properly planned. Bob's architectural background with SHP Leading Design – formerly Steed Hammond Paul and as a project manager for Miami University Facilities Department having worked on projects up to $60 million has given him the ability to efficiently coordinate a project's requirements from all parties invested from day one.

Bob is a graduate of Miami University, with a Bachelor of Environmental Design degree.

"Bob is a perfect fit within our organization and our culture. His experience working on the architectural and ownership side provides a fresh and unique perspective for our clients – he has already sat on the other side of the table. His knowledge of construction design along with means and methods, and the experience of knowing what an owner wants will help our team execute the Preconstruction process at a very high level. The preconstruction phase is one of the most important parts of the whole construction process and Bob strengthens our team's ability to deliver a great experience to our customers while maintaining their budgets and schedules." Justin Conger, president of Conger Construction Group.

Conger Construction Group was established in 1992 by Larry Conger, CEO, for the purpose of constructing quality commercial facilities with a resolve to offer a higher standard as the norm. Since its inception, Conger has played an instrumental role in the successful construction of commercial projects of all sizes with a footprint spanning Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information visit our website at www.congerbuilt.com.

