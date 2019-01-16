Conger Construction Group Promotes Robby Wilson To Director Of Construction Operations

As Director of Construction Operations, Robby will primarily be responsible for the successful and profitable delivery of all Conger projects through his leadership and oversight of the Project Management, Supervision, and Project Engineering teams. In addition, Mr. Wilson will support the development and closure of new projects and ensure senior management is receiving timely and accurate information on the status of all active projects. Robby will continue to ensure Conger Construction Group's brand promise of solid commitment, solid communication, and solid performance is upheld.

Justin Conger, President of Conger Construction Group, stated, "Robby has been an integral part of Conger's growth throughout his nineteen-year tenure. His performance and leadership over the years has been exemplary. For the past 3 years, Robby was tasked with overseeing & managing the Middletown City Schools Project, Conger's largest and most complex project to date. His leadership, hard work, and dedication were personified by this project and its success! The Director of Construction Operations position is just the next step in Robby's growth and assentation to the senior leadership team within Conger Construction Group."

Conger Construction Group was established in 1992 by Larry Conger, CEO, for the purpose of constructing quality commercial facilities with a resolve to offer a higher standard as the norm. Since its inception, Conger has played an instrumental role in the successful construction of commercial projects of all sizes with a footprint spanning Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information visit our website at www.congerbuilt.com.

Laura Gerald

Conger Construction Group

513.932.1206

lgerald@congerbuilt.com

