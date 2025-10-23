Congratulations Luke Gustafson PRAXIS S-10's New Chief Elevation Officer

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRAXIS S-10 is proud to announce the appointment of Luke Gustafson as Chief Elevation Officer. In this role, he will collaborate with Terry Nicholson to further the mission of creating the world's greatest contractors. With more than thirty years of proven leadership in the retail and home services industries, Luke holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. Prior to accepting this position, he served as the COO of The Blue Cardinal Group, a national home services organization. Under his leadership, the BCG and McWilliams brands accelerated revenue from $25 million to $76 million in less than three years.

Growing up, Luke spent weekends alongside his father, an electrician. Luke rode in his father's van and learned firsthand the value of commitment, hard work, and integrity. Above all, Luke is a devoted husband to his wife, Ashley, and a proud father to daughters, Breese and Brylee.

Before transitioning into contracting services, Luke was responsible for total company operations in the grocery sector, overseeing 126 locations in two states, leading more than 6,500 team members, and driving revenue beyond one billion. His ability to scale complex organizations while maintaining a people-oriented, win-win culture has distinguished his career excellence.

After years in the retail industry, he partnered with Trey McWilliams at McWilliams & Son Heating, Cooling and Plumbing to build one of the fastest-growing home service companies in the U.S., quickly expanding to eight locations.

Known as a high-energy, mission-driven innovator, Luke has allocated time to leadership roles outside the workplace. This includes taking on the responsibility to multiple business advisory councils.

Luke brings his vision to the PRAXIS S-10 community. He is dedicated to elevating home service businesses and empowering their leaders to achieve life-long success using the method Jimmy Hiller of Hiller PHCE implements to build the largest independently owned retail home service company in North America. As Chief Success Officer, Terry Nicholson, said, "Luke brings a wealth of knowledge and an unshakable passion for serving others. Having lived through and overcome the trials and tribulations of this business, he truly understands what contractors face and how to rise above the challenges. He strengthens our organization and ensures that PRAXIS S-10 continues to stand as the foremost strategic mentoring organization for contractors across the country."

"I'm honored to join PRAXIS S-10 as Chief Elevation Officer and to have the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants like Jim Abrams, Terry Nicholson, and Jimmy Hiller. Their vision and leadership have paved the way for an organization that truly transforms lives. At PRAXIS S-10, our mission is about more than business success, it's about enriching the lives of our clients, team members, shareholders, vendors, and the communities we serve. Most importantly, we are committed to ensuring the success of our contractor members, empowering them with the tools, strategies, and strategic mentoring needed to achieve lasting growth and significance." – Luke Gustafson, Chief Elevation Officer, PRAXIS S-10

