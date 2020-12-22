Congratulations Secretary Of State Alex Padilla On U.S. Senate Appointment

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube, a Southern California based children's science and technology museum is sending a heartfelt congratulations to long-standing board member and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on his appointment to the United States Senate.

"On behalf of the entire Discovery Cube family and our local STEM community, I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate the Honorable Alex Padilla and his family on his recent appointment to the United States Senate," said Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Cube. "As the first Latino Senator from California and founding member of Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Secretary Padilla has continued to champion the mission of bringing STEM education and scientific exploration to all schools and children within our community. A lifelong resident of San Fernando Valley, Secretary Padilla has continued to serve the great people of this community with unwavering support and we wish him nothing but continued success in his new role within the United States Senate."

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube continues to inspire, educate and impact millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits across its three Southern California locations, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Newport Beach. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 "Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House. In November 2014, a second Discovery Cube location was opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley offering exhibits and programs unique to Los Angeles. Discovery Cube Connect is the latest digital platform for the Discovery Science center's interactive and online educational offering. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

