Congratulations to 30th National Geographic Bee Champions

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations go out to all those who participated in this momentous event, their families and all those who supported them.

The North South Foundation is proud to recognize the 2018 first place winner, Venkat Ranjan 13, of California, second place winner Anoushka Buddhikot 13, and third place winner Vishal Sareddy 14.

Anoushka Buddhikot, 2nd Prize Winner Vishal Sareddy, 3rd Prize Winner

In the tradition of North South Foundation, every participant is a winner.

The North South Foundation is excited and very proud to announce that 7 out of the top 10 places at the 2018 National Geographic Bee Finals were North South children. Once again, the strong effort of the children and the work of the members of this organization resulted in 11 out of 54 invitees for the finals this year contest having gained their experience through the efforts of the foundation.

North South Foundation, (a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization) is a novel leader in providing opportunities to children of Indian origin to prepare for contests like Spelling Bee and Geographic Bee. Dr. Chitturi, who is the founder-president of the North South Foundation, said that Foundation is proud of all the North South children for their accomplishments, and congratulated them for their hard work and wished them success in all of their future endeavors.

"These contests help children improve their knowledge and analytical skills and self-confidence and empower them to become better citizens for tomorrow," Dr. Chitturi said. The North South Foundation will continue to be there to work and help develop today's young minds into to tomorrow leaders of the world.

Over 2.6 million students hailing from 10,000 schools across the US participated in the National Geographic Bee this year. The 2018 Finals took place on May 23 in Washington, DC with increasing excitement as seen during the oral rounds of the contest. The main purpose of this contest is to encourage further understanding of our planet. The knowledge so gained will in turn make children become better citizens of the world. Enhanced understanding of our planet empowers generation of meaningful solutions for a more sustainable future.

About North South Foundation:

Established in 1989 and entirely run by volunteers, North South Foundation's mission is to develop human resources. They accomplish this by giving scholarships to meritorious but needy students in India entering college, regardless of religion, gender, caste or creed. Further the organizations promote excellence in human endeavor by organizing educational contests for children in the United States; and help people achieve success by giving hope to those who may have none. The Foundation has awarded over 20,000 college scholarships in India so far. For more information, visit www.northsouth.org.

Contact: Jatin V Mehta, Director of Media & Outreach

856-203-4548 / 196080@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congratulations-to-30th-national-geographic-bee-champions-300656272.html

SOURCE North South Foundation

Related Links

http://www.northsouth.org

