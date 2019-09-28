Congratulations to Jasbant of Fresno!

Massive Cash is a Player's Club favorite that pays out anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 and is found only on the slot machines at Central California's Table Mountain Casino. When the Massive Cash jackpot is awarded, the meter immediately resets to $50,000 and continues to climb back up to $150,000 or until the next Massive Cash jackpot hits. Player's Club members can win anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 in cash, simply by playing with their Club Card inserted in their machine. No winning combination on the machine is necessary to win--this jackpot just hits and hits big at any time. No one knows when or where this huge jackpot will strike!

Rob Goslin, Table Mountain Casino President and General Manager, was thrilled to hear that Massive Cash had hit again. He said, "We were all watching the Massive Cash jackpot meter climb way past the $100,000 mark. Our team members and guests were incredibly excited for Jasbant when he won such a huge Massive Cash jackpot." He continued, "Congratulations to Jasbant on this extraordinary win. We are so pleased he has chosen Table Mountain as his favorite casino."

The Massive Cash jackpot is only one of the many extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Player's Club at Table Mountain Casino. Joining The Club is fast, easy and free. To learn more about BINGO, dining specials and casino promotions, such as October's Spin and Win Wednesdays, the Copper Kitchen Collection Earn and Win Thursdays and, of course, the Halloween Point Multiplier, simply stop by the Player's Club Booth or visit www.tmcasino.com.

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

