Congratulations to Olga Torres for 6th Consecutive Year of Chambers and Partners Recognition

DALLAS and WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers and Partners, a leading global authority in attorney rankings, has for its 6th consecutive year recognized Torres Trade Law's Managing Member, Olga Torres, as one of the United States' top lawyers in export controls and economic sanctions.



Ms. Torres handles significant trade matters for companies in the United States and around the world. She is widely recognized as a subject matter expert in international trade and national security and regularly advises clients on the implications of OFAC regulations.



Chambers and Partners focused its research on lawyers skilled in trade controls affecting multinational clients, compliance programs connected to US trade controls and economic sanctions restrictions, export licensing issues, internal investigations, and enforcement issues.



One source interviewed by Chambers observed that Ms. Torres "is very knowledgeable. She is always ready to help and is always aware of any new changes in the law." Another remarked that "she's incredibly responsive and provides practical advice."



Recognized for her strong practice in the export controls and sanctions space, Ms. Torres is one of a handful of lawyers on the prestigious list who hail from boutique trade law firms.



About Torres Trade Law

Torres Trade Law is a U.S. law firm that works with U.S. and global clients – from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and start-ups – to successfully import and export goods, technology, and services. The firm regularly helps clients seeking to navigate regulatory challenges posed by U.S. and foreign trade policies, including economic sanctions and the export of defense-related goods and controlled or emerging technologies.



The firm has broad experience assisting clients with a wide range of foreign investment matters, including with review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. In addition, Torres Law guides clients across the full spectrum of trade and national security law issues, from U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws to trade policy, industrial security, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-boycott laws, customs law, and trade strategy and policy. Visit https://www.torrestradelaw.com/ for more.



About Chambers

Chambers USA is published by London-based Chambers & Partners, an independent research company which has been publishing an annual ranking of leading lawyers across the country for more than 20 years. Chambers USA bases its selections on in-depth interviews with lawyers and their clients and the company's own resources. It bases its rankings on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other categories most valued by clients. To read more about Chambers, please access the Chambers site by visiting www.chambers.com.



