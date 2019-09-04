Congratulations to the 2019 Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund Scholarship Finalists

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEEA is pleased to announce the finalists of its 2019 merit-based scholarship competition. This year, FEEA awarded 214 scholarships, with support from its partners. Selected from nearly 2,500 applicants, these individuals were chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and community engagement. A full list of finalists can be found here: http://feea.org/2019finalists

The 2019 finalists represent a diverse set of academic majors and institutions of higher learning. They also hail from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and overseas postings. The majority are children of federal employees who serve in close to 85 federal departments and agencies. Others are grandchildren of retired federal employees and federal employees themselves.

FEEA is especially grateful to the many individual donors who joined the following organizations in sponsoring this year's competition:

This program, and all FEEA's programs, are made possible by its generous individual and organizational sponsors, who donate and pledge to CFC#11185 each year.

The application for the 2020 FEEA Scholarship competition is now available through the FEEA website, www.feea.org. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 3:00 p.m. EDT.

For more information, please contact Joyce Warner at 202-554-0007, x101

