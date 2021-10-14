VASANT KUNJ, India, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch the upcoming launch of young achievers' and entrepreneurs in industry within three days. The Top Talk will feature WOSB Alicia Carroll, global workforce solutions, travel to health in a documentary video. The documentary also includes Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's book and multi-million fund raise goal in association with countries and VueNow in collaboration with the BBB for several technology initiatives during 2021 to 2031 (10 years) and co-powered by UW and organizations.