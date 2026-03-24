Congregation Mickve Israel Announces the "America 250" Exhibit Honoring The Declaration of Independence and Religious Liberty

Savannah's historic congregation marks the nation's 250th anniversary with a timely exhibition exploring faith, freedom, and civic leadership.

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Congregation Mickve Israel, the third oldest Jewish Congregation in the United States, and the second oldest religious institution in Georgia, today announced the launch of America 250: Forging Our Sacred Liberty: The Declaration of Independence and Religious Freedom in Savannah, 1733-1790.

This will be a landmark exhibition celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration, and exploring the safe haven that Jews and other religious minorities found in the colony of Georgia. It opens to the public on May 4th.

Linda Orton Consulting Temple Mickve Israel Savannah GA

Congregation Mickve Israel traces its origins to 1733, the same year that General James Oglethorpe founded Savannah. The Congregation's history is intertwined with the American story itself.

The America 250 Exhibit shows how Jews and other religious minorities shaped and strengthened the ideals of freedom, pluralism, and democracy during the revolutionary period.

"This exhibit is not only about Jewish history, said Rabbi Robert Haas, it is also about the American promise and the idea that people of different faiths, backgrounds, and perspectives can contribute to a shared civic life. At a time when our country is reflecting on its founding principles, this story is both timely and essential."

The exhibition features:

Rare archival materials and historical artifacts

Stories of Jewish patriots, civic leaders, and religious diversity

Educational programming for schools and community groups

Public events and lectures tied to America's 250th anniversary

Tours scheduled Monday-Friday and upon prior request.

In 2026, institutions across the country are reflecting on the meaning of liberty and citizenship. The exhibit offers a distinctly Southern and uniquely Savannah-based perspective on that conversation.

"Savannah holds a special place in American history," said Jonathan Rabb, Congregation President. "This public exhibit invites visitors to see how the Jewish community has been part of the American fabric from the very beginning."

The exhibit is expected to draw local, national, and international visitors. Special programming and private tours are available for donors, community leaders, and corporate groups.

This special project is the result of a committed group of lay leaders led by longtime community leaders is Marjorie and B.H. Levy Jr.

For more information, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or group visits, please visit: America 250

About Congregation Mickve Israel

Founded in 1733, Congregation Mickve Israel is among the oldest Jewish congregations in America, worshipping in the only Neo Gothic-style sanctuary in the United States. Located on Monterey Square, the congregation serves as both a house of worship and a steward of American and Jewish history.

SOURCE Congregation Mickve Israel