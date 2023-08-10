Congress Acts on Middle East Forum Investigation of Iranian Regime Mosques

News provided by

MIDDLE EAST FORUM

10 Aug, 2023, 13:04 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine members of Congress have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland warning about Iranian regime influence in Shia mosques across the United States. Their letter stems directly from original investigative reporting by the Middle East Forum's media outlet, Focus on Western Islamism (FWI).

The congressional letter summarizes FWI's discoveries of extremism and even taxpayer subsidy of extremist Tehran-linked institutions in Maryland, Michigan, Virginia, and Texas.

Continue Reading

These institutions, the congress members state, are part of "a network of regime-sponsored mosques acting as agents for a foreign adversary. The radical ideology being promoted by this regime preaches hatred not only towards Jews, Christians, and Westerners, but also to Sunni Muslims and fellow Shi'a Muslims who do not accept the regime's ideology."

The nine legislators call on the Department of Justice and the Intelligence Community to "counter this malign influence," utilize tools such as the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and provide briefings on the "extent" of Iranian influence over "cultural and religious institutions" in America.

Susannah Johnston, FWI's chief investigative reporter, wrote extensively on the institutions named in the letter. She notes: "Focus on Western Islamism has previously investigated the Iranian regime's influence at each of these mosques — from children singing allegiance to the regime at Houston's Islamic Education Center, the Islamic House of Wisdom's close relationship with the regime's leaders, and multiple mosques accepting funding from an alleged regime proxy, the Alavi Foundation. Our reporting was the catalyst for the nine members of Congress to write their letter to Attorney General Garland."

MEF director Gregg Roman added: "Evidence suggests the Iranian terror regime has outposts managed by their own intelligence and security operations within American mosques. Some of these outposts are even funded by American taxpayers. This is a dangerous and unacceptable situation that demands immediate and thorough investigation. Iran must not be allowed to undermine U.S. security from our own soil and with our own money."

The Middle East Forum promotes American interests in the region and protects Western civilization from Islamism. It does so through a combination of original ideas, focused activism, and the funding of allies.

For more information, contact:
Gregg Roman
[email protected]
+1 (215) 546 5406

SOURCE MIDDLE EAST FORUM

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.