Congress Bundestag Alumni Association Set for National Reunion in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual national reunion for the Congress-Bundestag Alumni Association (CBYX AA), the longest-running scholarship program of the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is set for October 24-26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. After an unforgettable first reunion in Washington D.C., the CBYX Alumni Association is thrilled to host the second national reunion providing the opportunity for over 40 years of alumni to reconnect from all over the country. This year's national gathering is being supported by the Halle Foundation of Atlanta, Georgia and sponsored by Ritter Sport USA.

"Building on the momentum of our 2024 40th anniversary reunion in Washington D.C., we gather to explore new connections, professional networks and the common goals shared between the United States and Germany, said Alaina Percival, CBYX Alumni Association Board Director. "Last year alums from over four decades communed to foster new connections and build on the transatlantic experience we all share." The support from Halle Foundation and Ritter Sport USA will make this a weekend to remember."

Since the founding in 2016, the Congress-Bundestag Alumni Association reunites the CBYXAA alumni who participated in the high school, vocational and young professional programs to create a dynamic and active alumni group. This year's event will open with a welcome reception on Friday night, October 24 giving the alum a chance to reconnect, and make new connections before a full weekend of activities begins.

Saturday will feature the opportunity for alums to explore Atlanta and day two will be capped with a reception and dinner at the historic Halle Foundation, Halle Haus. The 12,000 square foot home sits on nearly 20 acres of beautifully wooded and landscaped property, making it one of the largest undivided parcels of residential real estate in this part of Atlanta. Last year the Congress Bundestag Alumni Association received a significant grant from The Halle Foundation to further their mission of promoting understanding, knowledge and friendship between the people of Germany, as seen in its European context, and those of the United States.

Alumni will hear from Melanie Moltmann, the German Consulate General Atlanta, speaking on the importance of transatlantic relations. Congress-Bundestag alums Jeremy S. Anderson and Philip Lindsay, will share a fireside chat on citizen diplomacy and grassroots community building. Lindsay leads the Democracy Innovation Hub at the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities at Bard College. Over the past three years, the Hub has hosted annual national gatherings for advocates and practitioners of citizens' assemblies in the United States.

"This alumni organization is unique when you consider the breadth of experience from the first group of students that went to Germany in the mid-1980s to the students and professionals who have stayed in the past ten years," said Lindsay. "As citizen diplomats the experience is dramatically different but the message should remain the same. The goal from the beginning was to find common ground and work together as two like-minded democracies. The CBYX Alumni Association is actively working to continue to foster that mindset."

The Congress-Bundestag Alumni Association will leave Atlanta with deeper ties and stronger personal and professional relationships built around their common experiences in Germany and the U.S.

For additional information visit cbyxalumni.org.

About the CBYX Alumni Association

The CBYX Alumni Association (CBYXAA) is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to supporting the alumni network of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program. The association provides a platform for alumni to connect, share experiences, and continue fostering the bonds forged during their exchange year.

