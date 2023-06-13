CONGRESS HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH AT BRAND NEW NEIGHBORHOOD SHOPPING DESTINATION AND CULTURAL CENTER

Culminating event of weekend-long grand opening celebrations to focus on Black economic empowerment and feature conversations about the history of DC streetwear and its local and global impact; live music; conversations; food; and games

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, 2023 the grand opening celebrations of the highly- anticipated Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak in Congress Heights will culminate with a Juneteenth celebration that will focus on community economic empowerment and liberation.

Hosted by Don't Mute DC, the celebration will feature 'Conversation and Crank,' conversations around the legacy and future of DC streetwear and fashion with some of the industry's renowned pioneers and emerging designers. Attendees of the community celebration are being asked to wear their favorite vintage DC streetwear apparel, and will have an opportunity to walk down the "Go-Go memory lane" by having photos taken by DC legendary go-go photographer Greg Sanders a.k.a. "Mr. G," and experience firsthand the incredible talent and vibrancy of the Congress Heights community.

In addition to the food, fashion, art and beauty retail experiences available on site, attendees will have the chance to meet 93.9 WKYS's Chey Parker, play games and win station prizes, and listen to music by local dj's and live music by Black Alley Band and TOB featuring The Royal Pocket Allstars.

WHEN: Monday, June 19, 2023 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. WHERE: The Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak (Adjacent to The Entertainment & Sports Arena) 1100 Oak Drive SE, Washington, DC WHO: Speakers available to the media include: Ron Moten , co-founder of Don't Mute DC , co-founder the Go-Go Museum

featured in the new Retail Village, including: Black Bella Spa & Wellness Center



Soufside Creative



Chris Pyrate & Friends



LoveMore Brand



Paradyce Clothing Company, Inc.



Vaya Beauty



The Museum DC



WeFitDC



Dionne's Good Food



Glizzy's DC



Triecy's DC



Buna Talk Café



The Fresh Food Factory Market RSVP: If you are interested in attending or covering the event, please contact: Julie Walsh, [email protected] ; P: +1 419 349 0488

About Don't Mute DC

Don't Mute DC is a coalition of artists, activists and educators fighting for inclusion and preservation of Black voices, culture and history in a changing Washington, D.C.

About The Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak

The Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak is a year-round destination and community resource for shopping, arts, culture, and wellness. Located on the historic former St. Elizabeths campus in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the 23,000 square foot Retail Village incubates retail and food concepts that originated in the community, including thirteen local businesses representing a variety of specialties including three streetwear brands, two beauty and skincare shops, two art boutiques, a fitness operator, four food vendors, and a fresh food market. To learn more, please visit: sycamoreandoak.com

CONTACT:

Julie Walsh, P: +1 419 349 0488, [email protected]

SOURCE Sycamore & Oak