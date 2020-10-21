Congress Recognizes National Spine Health Foundation

The spine pain epidemic is a widespread problem that demands intentionality, research and advocacy. The debilitating result of spinal conditions affect nearly 100 million Americans each year resulting in a 4x rise in clinical depression, and costs the United States $250 billion annually.

"It is vital for citizens and government entities to appreciate the gravity of the problem and create funding for research and advocacy opportunities," said NSHF CEO, Dr. Rita Roy. "We appreciate the recognition by Congress and Representative Connolly, and hope it will encourage other leaders to do the same."

Each year, back and neck pain produce more opioid prescriptions than any other condition outside of cancer, and back pain is the number one cause of job-related disability in the U.S. With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, even more Americans have been affected by a lack of physical movement that has lasting effects on spine health.

The Congressional statement urged national leaders to recognize the importance of proper spinal healthcare and the role of NSHF throughout the year. Visit www.spinehealth.org for more information.

SOURCE National Spine Health Foundation

