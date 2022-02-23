Congressional Candidate Junaid Ahmed Launches Video and New Website

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junaid Ahmed, a Democratic Congressional candidate for Illinois's 8th Congressional District, launched a new video this week. Posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, the video shows Ahmed taking on establishment politics and special interest groups. The campaign also updated its website with more information on Ahmed's progressive platform .

"Every year, politicians in Washington ignore the needs of working families while taking money from special interests," says Ahmed. "But I believe in a future that is not for sale, so I am fighting back."

The video touches on Congressional Democrats who have blocked popular voter-backed policies. It also highlights Ahmed's background and progressive agenda, which seeks to restore the American Dream for everyday people. This includes advancing campaign finance reform, fighting for universal healthcare, supporting tuition-free public college, taking bold action on climate change, and providing good living-wage jobs.

Illinois's 8th Congressional District includes some or all of Addison, Barrington Hills, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Glendale Heights, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Lombard, Palatine, Roselle, Schaumburg, South Elgin, Streamwood, Villa Park, and Wood Dale. It extends over parts of three counties: Cook, DuPage, and Kane.

"This community welcomed my family and provided the foundation we needed to succeed. I will never forget that, and I will never stop fighting for my home," says Ahmed.

Ahmed's new website affirms that his campaign is for everyone, not just those with the most cash in their pocket. Citizens can email [email protected] with their concerns, thoughts, or ideas.

For more information, interviews, and other media requests, please contact Ashley Young at 800.648.6854 or [email protected] and visit Ahmed's campaign website .

Paid for by Junaid Ahmed for Congress

SOURCE Junaid Ahmed