Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer Files Complaint Against Twitter With Federal Election Commission

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday morning, Republican Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Twitter for providing in-kind corporate contributions to her opponent, Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel.

Loomer was previously banned by Twitter as a private citizen and investigative journalist. As a federal candidate for office, Twitter's ban remains in place, providing a significant benefit to her opponent.

Counsel for Laura Loomer for Congress, Charlie Spies stated, "This is a first-of-its-kind complaint and takes into account the influential role that social media corporations play in our elections."

Spies continued, "Once Ms. Loomer became a federal candidate, it became illegal for Twitter to ban her while providing free access to her Democrat opponent. Corporate owned public forums like Twitter must either provide equal time and access for all candidates for public office, or charge market value. Twitter should not be exempt from Equal Time laws, and a violation like the one occurring with Ms. Loomer is an impermissible in-kind corporate contribution to her opponent."

Laura Loomer stated, "It's time to challenge Twitter and put an end to what amounts to blatant election interference. While Democrats want to distract Americans with cries of 'Russian Bots' and 'Fake News' as influencing our elections, Jack Dorsey and his staff at Twitter are overtly giving massive benefits to Democrat candidates, including my opponent, Rep. Lois Frankel."

Spies closed by stating, "Twitter has become a primary method of communication for candidates and elected officials to speak directly to their supporters without the filter of the media. President Trump proved this in 2016 and continues the practice today. Twitter's continued ban against Laura Loomer, prevents her campaign from having equal access that is required under the law."

Laura Loomer is running for Congress in Florida's 21st Congressional District which is the voting residence of President and Mrs. Trump.

Last week, Ms. Loomer was invited to speak by Florida State Senator Joe Gruters as he introduced legislation to stop social media bias and allow individuals to sue social media companies who ban individuals for political or religious speech. Senator Gruters stated his legislation was inspired by Ms. Loomer.

The complaint filed by Mr. Spies on behalf of Ms. Loomer calls for Twitter to end its illegal, in-kind contributions provided to Rep. Frankel and enjoin the social media giant from any and all violations that impact all candidates for public office today and in the future.

You can read the complaint here.

