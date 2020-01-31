Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer Outraises Democrat Incumbent for the Second Time

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican candidate for Congress in Florida's 21st District Laura Loomer announced that her campaign has raised $202,135 in the 4th Quarter of 2019, outraising Democrat Incumbent Lois Frankel for a second time.

The newest fundraising report proves momentum of the campaign with a 25% increase in contributions compared to the previous quarterly report.

During this cycle to date, over 7,000 donations have been received by the campaign from all 50 states with Florida residents being the top contributors. The average contribution was $56 proving widespread support among the voting public.

By contrast, Laura Loomer's opponent, Congresswoman Lois Frankel received contributions from only 159 individuals during the 2019 election cycle, with an average gift of $856. Frankel received the majority of her donations from political action committees including Michael Bloomberg's gun control PAC.

Frankel's lack of public support is reflective of her absence within the district. In 2018, 2016, 2014, and 2012, Lois Frankel failed to obtain public support through petitioning and paid a total of $41,776 to have her name printed on the ballot each election year.

Loomer stated, "I'm grateful for the support of Floridians and the ongoing contributions from Americans across the nation. Our fundraising success is proof that our America First message resonates with a majority of the public."

Karen Giorno, President Trump's 2016 Florida State Director and chief strategist for the Loomer campaign commented, "It's astonishing that a sitting member of Congress has only 159 donors to support a reelection campaign. The lack of effort by Lois Frankel is emblematic of her do-nothing tenure in Congress. She's earned the name, 'Lazy Lois' ."

Loomer's campaign has outraised Democrat incumbent Lois Frankel, as well as all primary challengers combined for the second quarter in a row, making her the undeniable Republican frontrunner against a formidable adversary in the General Election.

Giorno continued, "Unlike our opponent, Lois Frankel, our campaign doesn't rely on large contributions from fat cat donors, teacher's unions and Michael Bloomberg. We've had to work hard and reinvest donations to build a massive base of fundraising and grassroots support that will serve us through November."

Loomer's campaign contacted supporters through phone, text, email, Telegram, Parler and Gab over 7 million times in 2019 with campaign updates, calls-to-action and requests for donations. Throughout 2019, the campaign had no posts on Twitter or Facebook and no advertising dollars were spent on social media platforms.

Loomer closed by stating, "Despite being shut down by Big Tech, we've put in the hard work to stay connected with supporters on a daily basis. Now that's it's 2020, we'll be applying those same efforts to connect with and engage voters in District 21. We're winning this. This campaign will not be silenced."

SOURCE Laura Loomer for Congress

