Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces Fall 2024 Global Leaders

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) announced the fall 2024 Global Leaders class. These exceptional individuals were chosen for the Global Leaders program because they have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and a commitment to advancing the Hispanic community.

Samantha Carrillo, San Francisco State University, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman Juan Vargas (CA) Fabiana González Becerra, University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman David Valadao (CA) Bianca Leon Garcia, Dominican University, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL) Monica Mata, Florida International University, 2025; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX) Carleen Jimenez, We

CHLI's Global Leaders program is designed for college students and recent graduates to connect with experienced public service, corporate, civic, and congressional leaders to develop their skills and advance the Hispanic community's diversity of thought. The program focuses on developing the participants' leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills through internship placements on Capitol Hill and corporate partners.

"I'm impressed by the new class of Global Leaders and can't wait to see how they will grow during their time in Washington this fall. With more than 300 alumni, as well as diverse corporate partners standing by to help the Fall 2024 class of Global Leaders, I know these young leaders will make an impact in their communities after they complete the program," said the Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Chairwoman of CHLI.

The Fall 2024 Global Leaders are:

Samantha Carrillo, San Francisco State University, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman Juan Vargas (CA)

Fabiana González Becerra, University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman David Valadao (CA)

Bianca Leon Garcia, Dominican University, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL)

Monica Mata, Florida International University, 2025; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX)

Carleen Jimenez, Wellesley College, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón (PR)

Christopher Ojeda, University of California, Berkeley, 2024; CHLI Congressional Placement: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (NV)

David Oliva, Texas A&M University, 2023; CHLI Congressional Placement: Congressman August Pfluger (TX)

ABOUT CHLI:

CHLI is the premier bicameral and bipartisan Hispanic serving organization founded by former members of Congress to advance the Hispanic community's economic prosperity with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides at [email protected] .

SOURCE The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute