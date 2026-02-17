Congressional Leaders and Advocates Applaud the Passage of a Historic Bipartisan $300M Direct Investment In RUTF to End Child Starvation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malnutrition Advocacy Fund, along with a coalition of Congressional leaders and global food security advocates have issued the following statement following the passage of the FY26 spending measure featuring a $300M allocation for Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). The landmark legislation will provide funding for a critical global health program that prevents children from dying of starvation.

This dedicated funding will continue to directly support American farmers, manufacturers, and shippers in nearly 30 states across the country.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)

"I have long been a proud supporter of RUTF because it saves lives, while also supporting American jobs. At a time when international aid is under threat, it has never been more important to invest in lifesaving food assistance, which also affirms American leadership. This $300 million funding directive will provide certainty for our farmers and domestic supply chain, and demonstrate to the world that the United States remains committed to ending child hunger."

Congressman Austin Scott (R-GA)

"Continued investment in RUTF production in Georgia provides lifesaving nutrition to malnourished children across the world. This policy allows us to continue saving the lives of children while supporting American jobs, American growers, and American leadership."

Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA)

"I'm proud to support the Georgia workers and small businesses that produce such a life-saving product on American soil. We're protecting children from preventable starvation while creating jobs and opportunities here at home, it's a win-win for global health and domestic growth."

Senator Peter Welch (D-VT)

"American food aid saves lives. The passage of a $300 million investment in the Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) program will make a massive difference in the lives of millions of children. I'm grateful this bill reflects the compassion of the American people and makes clear that there is bipartisan support for continuing our historic commitment to helping the most vulnerable around the world. We can save lives and support our farmers and small businesses, together."

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA)

"This incredible investment in RUTF will help nourish hungry children all over the world while creating and supporting jobs across Georgia's agricultural economy. I am proud to support this work because it shows once again that very often the right thing to do is also a smart thing. This makes sense for Georgia, and it makes sense for the American economy."

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

"I am proud to have secured $300 million for American-made Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food, which is the single most effective treatment for child malnutrition. This funding will help bring children back from the brink while supporting farmers all over the country."

Former Congressman Ted Yoho (R-FL)

"RUTF represents the best of American soft power: a lifesaving product made by American farmers, processors and manufacturers that serves as a powerful symbol of the force for good that America is in the world. I congratulate my former colleague Mario Diaz-Balart and the other bipartisan Members of Congress who secured this strategic investment. Scaling up the procurement and delivery of RUTF will make America safer, stronger and more prosperous."

Former Congress Ed Royce (R-CA)

"As former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I've seen first hand that addressing severe child malnutrition is both the smart thing to do and a smart investment in global stability and U.S. national security. When we fail to act, we allow the conditions that drive conflict, displacement, and extremism to take root."

Amit Paley, CEO of the Malnutrition Advocacy Fund

"Today's vote is a landmark moment in our movement to create a world where children no longer die of starvation. The $300 million investment in American-made RUTF will provide life-saving support for millions of children and help farmers and small businesses in states across the country. This historic commitment to preventing children from dying of hunger is the poster child for how international assistance helps the world's most vulnerable people and is in the best interest of the United States."

Gregg Doud, President and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF)

"America's dairy farmers deliver the highest quality nutrition to the world, including through U.S. milk powders used in Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, to address chronic malnutrition globally. NMPF appreciates the Congressional prioritization of ensuring our producers can continue delivering for those most in need while supporting dairy farmers here at home."

Krysta Harden, President and CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council

"We are grateful for Congress securing continued funding for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, strengthening one of the most meaningful contributions our producers make every day to help alleviate hunger and malnutrition around the world. U.S. dairy farmers and processors take pride in improving global nutrition, including supplying the ingredients used in RUTF to treat the most severe forms of malnutrition."

About the Malnutrition Advocacy Fund

The Malnutrition Advocacy Fund is the country's largest organization dedicated to advocating for a world where children no longer die of hunger. MAF is at the forefront of efforts to increase funding for the most evidence-based treatments for acute malnutrition, including RUTF and prenatal vitamins for pregnant women, both of which are made in the United States.

SOURCE Malnutrition Advocacy Fund