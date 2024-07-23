Congressional Medal of Honor Society Appoints Chad Graham as New Executive Director

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Graham to the role of executive director to further the mission of the Society in this new chapter of service.

Chartered by Congress in 1958, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (the Society) is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor, inspiring America to live the values the Medal represents, and supporting Recipients of the Medal as they connect with communities across America.

The Society's membership is comprised of those who wear the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military award for valor. Through the Society's Outreach, Education and History initiatives, the Medal of Honor Recipients continue their service across the nation.

Graham has consistently driven impactful results and meaningful change in the nonprofit sector. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation, which under his leadership expanded its mission to honor and serve Gold Star Families in over 200 communities across the United States. Graham is known for his dedication to military families and his ability to drive impactful change.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Chad Graham as our new Executive Director. With his extensive experience and passion for our mission he will lead our organization to new heights and make a profound impact on our nation," said Medal of Honor Recipient Britt Slabinski, President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Graham expressed, "Being a part of this mission is a tremendous honor. I am eager to work alongside Society membership and our dedicated staff to honor the sacrifice and inspire the future."

Graham holds a master's degree in business communication with a nonprofit administration specialization from Spalding University and a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences. He participates in many volunteer activities and is active in the equine and music industries.

