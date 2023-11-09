CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR SOCIETY ELECTS NEW LEADERSHIP

New board will focus on ensuring long-term commitment to organization's mission.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society (the Society), an organization chartered by Congress to enable mutual aid to Medal of Honor recipients and their families and to safeguard the dignity, honor, and legacy of the Medal, is proud to announce the election of a new board of directors. These leaders are dedicated to guiding the organization into the future, ensuring its continued service to the recipients, to the country and to all service members.

Assuming the role of President is Britt Slabinski, a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism. On May 24, 2018, Slabinski was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during combat operations in Afghanistan on March 4, 2002. Following his military career, Slabinski was the Chief Operating Officer at Wave Neuroscience, a multinational corporation. He now heads Leadwright Enterprises, a consulting firm specializing in helping leaders develop strategic alignment across their organizations. In 2023, he was named an honorary graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy for his work with that year's class. Slabinski is a dedicated volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations supporting veterans and their families. He is also an honorary member of the board of directors of the Navy Seal Foundation.

The newly elected members for the 2023-2025 board of directors are:

The composition of the new board signifies a pivotal moment in the 65-year history of the Society. For the first time, the majority of the board members are veterans of the Global War on Terrorism. When the Society was founded, there were more than 275 living Medal of Honor Recipients from the Spanish-American War through the Korean War. Presently, there are 65 living Medal of Honor recipients, including one from the Korean War, 48 from the Vietnam War, and 16 from the Global War on Terrorism.

President Slabinski noted, "The Society was entrusted with a vital mission by Congress, aimed at preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor, projecting its values to the public, and ensuring the well-being of Medal of Honor recipients and their families. The new board is committed to sustaining these crucial missions well into the future."

He continued, "Furthermore, we are dedicated to amplifying the collective voice of Medal of Honor Recipients through the Society, honoring all American service members, and striving to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten."

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, chartered by Congress in 1958, fosters a strong connection among recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration for valor in action in the United States. Its founding objectives include offering support to Medal of Honor recipients and their families, preserving the dignity, honor, and reputation of the Medal, inspiring and motivating young Americans to become responsible citizens, and promoting patriotism.

Today, the Society continues to fulfill its mission through programs aimed at preserving the Medal of Honor's legacy, educating and inspiring Americans, and promoting the values it embodies: courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism.

The Society and its board of directors are exclusively composed of Medal of Honor Recipients, and it operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization without government funding. To learn more about the Medal of Honor and the initiatives of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, visit cmohs.org.

