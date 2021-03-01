Congressional Medal of Honor Society Launches Online Character Development Training

CHARLESTON, S.C., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the nation's only non-profit organization chartered by Congress to preserve the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, is proud to announce the launch of its new online training portal. This interactive course offers all K-12 educators across the country the opportunity to learn how to use the Medal of Honor Character Development Program from any computer or mobile device, whenever it is convenient for them.

Created in 2010, the Medal of Honor Character Development Program teaches the values of Courage, Commitment, Integrity, Sacrifice, Citizenship, and Patriotism to elementary and secondary school students through educationally grounded lessons developed by teacher for teachers. With more than eighty lessons, the Medal of Honor Character Development Program features extraordinary military and civilian stories, providing students examples to live by. Built to be flexible, the program is appropriate for public, private, charter, homeschool, and extra-curricular settings and is available at no cost to educators.

The new online training portal, which can be found at www.cmohs.org/training/online, familiarizes educators with a selection of lessons about the core values, and is entirely free of charge, like the curriculum itself. Its goal is to empower educators to use the Medal of Honor Character Development Program lessons in their own classrooms, encouraging students to make their communities a better place through service and commitment to each other.

A six-year $3 million grant by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation funded the creation and launch of this extraordinary new online platform. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation's grant will expand the Medal of Honor Character Development Program in-person instruction to twelve states while also providing interactive online training to ensure availability to all educators. These initiatives strengthen the program's effectiveness and ability to reach students and faculty through an enhanced evaluation system and teacher support.

The Medal of Honor is the military's highest award for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity, above and beyond the call of duty. Chartered by Congress in 1958, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring America's youth and its Veterans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country. The Society and Medal of Honor Recipients are committed to educational initiatives that help young people and our nation model the values embodied in the Medal: integrity, courage, commitment, citizenship, and patriotism. Please visit us: www.cmohs.org

