Congressional Medal of Honor Society Now Accepting Nominations for 2021 Citizen Honors Awards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, today, opened their nominations for the 2021 Citizen Honors Awards. Each year, they conduct a nationwide search to recognize Americans whose exceptional courage and selfless service embody the values of the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship.

A panel assembled by the Society will consider all nominations and select finalists for the Citizen Honors Awards in the following categories: Single Act of Heroism; Service Act; Community Service; Young Hero; and Youth Service.

The honorees will receive this award from a group of Americans whose actions have defined the words courage and selfless service — the living members of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. These brave Americans have received the Medal of Honor for their acts of valor performed during wartime and present the Citizen Honors Awards to Americans who show courage and dedicate themselves to service here at home.

Every day in this country, ordinary Americans become extraordinary, through singular acts of heroism or through a prolonged series of selfless acts. These acts of courage and self-sacrifice symbolize the American spirit and are recognized every year by our nation's greatest heroes. If you know of such a person or organization, please nominate them through visiting the website at https://www.cmohs.org/citizen-honors/nominate

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients; to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal; to promote patriotism and love of country; and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 69 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.

For more information on the Citizen Honors awards and to nominate a group or individual, please visit https://www.cmohs.org/citizen-honors/nominate

Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Related Links

https://www.cmohs.org/

