Congressional Medal of Honor Society Seeks Nominations for 2025 Citizen Honors Awards

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is seeking nominations for their 2025 Citizen Honors Awards. Each year, the Society conducts a nationwide search to recognize Americans whose exceptional courage and selfless service embody the values of the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship.

A panel assembled by the Society will consider all nominations and select finalists for the Citizen Honors Awards in the following categories: Single Act of Heroism; Young Hero; Service Act; Community Service; and Youth Service. The Honorees will be honored on March 25, 2025 - Medal of Honor Day - in Washington, DC.

The honorees will receive this award from a group of Americans whose actions have defined the words courage and selfless service — members of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. These brave Americans have received the Medal of Honor for their acts of valor performed during wartime and present the Citizen Honors Awards to Americans who show courage and dedicate themselves to service here at home.

There are currently 60 living Medal of Honor Recipients.

Every day, ordinary Americans become extraordinary, through singular acts of heroism or through a prolonged series of selfless acts. These acts of courage and self-sacrifice symbolize the American spirit and are recognized every year by our nation's greatest heroes. If you know of such a person or organization, nominate them on our website: https://www.cmohs.org/citizen-honors/nominate

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor (the United States' highest award for military valor in action) and its Recipients, inspiring Americans to live the values the Medal represents, and supporting Recipients as they connect with communities across America. Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor.

The Society and the Medal of Honor Foundation work together to deliver programs and initiatives including Citizens Honors and the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, a free K-12 values-based curriculum for schools. Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Society's initiatives at cmohs.org.

