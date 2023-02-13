Congressional Medal of Honor: Statement of Retired Army Col. Paris Davis

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is provided by retired Army Col. Paris Davis, who was notified today by President Joseph R. Biden that he will receive the Congressional Medal of Honor, and his family:

"The call today from President Biden prompted a wave of memories of the men and women I served with in Vietnam – from the members of 5th Special Forces Group and other U.S. military units to the doctors and nurses who cared for our wounded.

"As I anticipate receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor, I am so very grateful for my family and friends within the military and elsewhere who kept alive the story of A-team, A-321 at Camp Bong Son. I think often of those fateful 19 hours on June 18, 1965 and what our team did to make sure we left no man behind on that battlefield.

"Our family appreciates the volunteer team that advocated for us through the years, including Ambrose Brennan, Al Broadbent, Carlos Campbell, Ellen Cousins, Ron Deis, Rob Graham, Robin Joseph-Hochman, Sarah Kline, Jim Moriarty, Lee Ann O'Neal, Will Porter, Erin Powers, Cal Rollins, Tommy Shook, Neil Thorne, and Dan Vannatter.

"I also offer thanks to President Biden, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, the Special Forces Charitable Trust, and Catherine Herridge of CBS News."

CONTACT: Erin Powers, Powers MediaWorks LLC, for The Family of Col. Paris Davis, 281.703.6000, [email protected].

SOURCE The Family of Col. Paris Davis