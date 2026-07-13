Congressman Byron Donalds earns Christian Family Coalition (CFC) Florida's Highly Qualified rating

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Family Coalition (CFC) Florida is pleased to announce that Congressman Byron Donalds has been rated Highly Qualified to become Florida's next Governor.

"For years, CFC Florida's voter guides have been educating voters on which candidates represent their common-sense Christian values. We thank Byron Donalds for taking the time to answer our questions and for supporting policies that will keep Florida free," said CFC Florida Founder and Executive Director Anthony Verdugo.

CFC Florida does not endorse candidates but determines if they are highly qualified based on how their positions align with common-sense Christian values upon which this nation was founded as well as on their ability to raise the money needed to run an effective campaign.

"Faith in Jesus Christ has been an extremely important part of my life. Not only has it saved and transformed me, but it has been the guiding light throughout my political career," said Byron Donalds. "I thank the Christian Family Coalition for giving me their highly qualified rating, which I believe is a testament to the conservative principles I have always stood for and will continue to defend as Governor of the great state of Florida."

The Christian Family Coalition (CFC) Florida is a human-rights and social justice advocacy public policy organization dedicated to promoting and defending religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and parental rights.

Byron Donalds is a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Florida's 19th Congressional District since 2021. In 2025, he announced his candidacy for governor of Florida in the 2026 election while continuing to serve in Congress.

For more information visit www.cfcflorida.net or connect via Facebook and Instagram at cfcoalitionfl.

Media Contact: Anthony Verdugo, (786) 447-6431, Founder and President; Martin Camacho (817) 209-9184, Media Director

SOURCE Christian Family Coalition Florida