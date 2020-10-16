Congressman Crawford and Leaders of the US Agricultural Sector Meet with IICA Director General Manuel Otero

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Rick Crawford, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Ken Isley, Staff members from Congressional offices of Senators Joni Ernst, Mike Braun and John Boozman, and leaders from virtually every sector of American agriculture participated in a virtual roundtable with Director General Manuel Otero of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA). The active roundtable discussed issues important to US agricultural trade, as well as ensuring food security, and national security in the Hemisphere.

Jaime Castañeda, Senior Vice President of Policy Strategy and Trade and Executive Director of the US Dairy Export Council kicked off the roundtable, remarking, "USDEC values its collaboration with IICA because of our shared values for science-based policies, inclusiveness and active partnership in the Americas. IICA plays a critical role in the dissemination of valuable and applicable information while promoting agriculture and rural development in the region. The world, but in particular the Americas benefit greatly from IICA efforts to promote these values in International Organizations were foreign interests to the Americas are pushing non-science based principles."

"I appreciate IICA's efforts to promote science-based policies and standards in the Western Hemisphere, while also driving innovation for agricultural development and international trade," said Congressman Rick Crawford.

IICA's commitment to work with agricultural private sector is a tenant of Director General Otero's policies, as he stated "In agriculture, and in the economy in general, the private sector is an engine for growth. I believe it is essential to build strong alliances with both, the public and private sectors, to ensure a strong trading block and promote innovation and digital transformation in the región. IICA knows that a strong American agricultural sector drives opportunities for the agriculture sectors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to be more competitive, sustainable and inclusive." IICA Director General Otero assured Congressman Crawford, Administrator Isley, and the leaders of the US agriculture sector that IICA will continue to stand firm in advancing sound science policies, innovation, and new technologies to ensure a stronger agricultural system in the Western Hemisphere and food security for all.

