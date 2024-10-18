Congressman Curly transitions from being a Comedian to a Music Artist

STUART, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tony Zorc, stage name: Congressman Curly has announced he is formally transitioning from being a professional comedian to a music artist.

The live musical act Congressman Curly will debut as a trio starting on November 6, 2024 at Tarpon River Brewery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Tickets can be purchased online at congressmancurly.org/shows.

Congressman Curly Live

Zorc, a former Independent 2024 United States Presidential Candidate turned entertainer and political activist, launched Congressman Curly, as a nonprofit (501c3) entertainment company with a social mission to upgrade the US political system for term limits, campaign finance reform and rating of the political media roughly a year ago. After performing as a comedian for about a year, Zorc is transitioning to music through what he describes as a natural evolution.

"Before I started performing as a comedian, I wrote and recorded a 25 song catalog to perform live as Curly and five other characters in the Congressman Curly universe. While performing the comedy show, the 12 songs I released were naturally engaging the audience and clearly becoming the highlight of the comedy show. As I brought in musicians to level up the comedy show with live music, it just became so clear that we should really be going to market as a music act rather than a comedy show," explained Zorc.

Zorc claims he is not abandoning comedy altogether, but rather he is still incorporating stand up comedy and improv to introduce the songs he is performing live at his shows.

"Congressman Curly as a character is naturally comedic, so comedy is a big ingredient to our act, but I believe the focus on music as a primary initiative will ultimately be the better approach to our core mission: to spread awareness of, and garner interest in a real plan for political change called "Upgrade My Country," said Zorc.

About Congressman Curly

Congressman Curly is a music artist and nonprofit (501c3) live entertainment production company with a social mission to spread awareness of a plan to upgrade the US political system.

