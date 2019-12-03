Congressman Dean Phillips Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts the key ingredients that make up the FICO ® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores. The FICO Score is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

Additionally, non-profit credit counselors from the Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington Counties, Luthern Social Services, and Urban League Twin Cities will be at the event to provide one-on-one credit counseling and help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other partners for the event include National Consumers League, National Urban League, Consumer Action, Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, Neighborhood Development Center, and Exodus Lending.

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and credit counselors from Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington Counties, Luthern Social Services, and and Urban League Twin Cities

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: North Hennepin Community College, Center for Business and Technology, The Grand Hall (CBT 195)

7411 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Free parking available

