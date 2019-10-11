Congressman Garamendi to speak at 2019 MILCON Contracting Summit in Washington, DC

This one day Summit will be open on October 17, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., consisting of general session presentations, contracting presentations from senior military contracting officials and contracting experts, details on new contracting opportunities, a networking lunch, a Defense Leadership Roundtable, and VIP events.

Attendees will hear the latest information on what's being done to improve military family housing, military construction funds included in the 2020 and 2021 defense budgets, new contracts for the reconstruction of military bases hit by recent weather disasters, the military's long-term infrastructure modernization strategy, and more.

The Summit's goals include educating businesses nationwide about the mission and contracting priorities of the U.S. military, identifying the best innovative defense solutions in the industry, explaining contracting procedures for small businesses, connecting businesses with federal contracting resources, and helping prime contractors identify new subcontractors.

About the Defense Leadership Forum

The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization that brings together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States. The organization works closely with Congress, the Pentagon, local military bases throughout the U.S., federal, state, and local government officials, industry, nonprofit organizations, and professional associations.

