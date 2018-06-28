Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-6) To Tour Nelson-Miller Factory

The Honorable Glenn Grothman (WI-6) represents Wisconsin's 6th Congressional district in the United States House of Representatives and includes the counties of Sheboygan, to the east, and Waushara, to the west. Berlin, located in Green Lake county, has been home to Nelson-Miller's graphic identification products division for over 40 years. Located at 202 S. Johnson Street in Berlin, WI, this factory was previously owned and operated by Wilson Hurd until their acquisition by Nelson-Miller in March of 2017. Throughout the acquisition, Nelson-Miller has made a commitment to the community, and to the state, to not only maintain this factory in its present location, but to expand it and create jobs in the area.

Last year, it was reported that Wisconsin's 6th Congressional district "has more manufacturing jobs than almost any other in the nation", boasting approximately 80,000 such positions. According to the report, "the 6th District is No. 1 in terms of total manufacturing employment", and "Wisconsin is the nation's No. 2 state in percentage of total employment."

Nelson-Miller is proud to be associated with Wisconsin's 6th Congressional district and looks forward to welcoming Congressman Grothman (WI-6), and other members of the public.

About Nelson-Miller, Inc.

Founded in 1937, and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Nelson-Miller is a leading design, engineering, and manufacturing group focused on providing complex solutions for a variety of HMI components including plastic injection molding, in-mold decorating, backlighting, membrane switches, keypads, and touch screens. Learn more about Nelson-Miller by visiting www.nelson-miller.com.

