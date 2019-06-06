Congressman Mark Meadows Discusses End to Fetal Tissue Research Contracts on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C) appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins to discuss the decision by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to end research contracts using fetal tissue through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Congressman Meadows serves on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, as well as the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

U.S. Congressman Mark Meadows explained:

"This is the most pro-life president we have had in the history of our country, [and] today's decision is no exception. He is a champion. He's not just an advocate. He's been a champion for pro-life [causes]. And all of the pro-life community should be applauding, because this was a tough, tough decision. He went against a whole lot of the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. to actually make sure that this happened.

"I think the thing that bothered me the most and even bothered a lot of people who are not pro-life … [is] when you start seeing dollar amounts attached to baby parts—a liver or a lung or a brain—and you get different prices based on how long they've been in the mother's womb and when they were aborted; it just is disgusting. It is not something that a humane society and a civil society should ever do," concluded Meadows.

Family Research Council President and host of Washington Watch Tony Perkins added:

"The reality is, this type of research has been going on for quite some time and has led to no medical breakthroughs. And so, not only is this unethical, but it's also ineffective. There are other alternatives to fetal tissue. The administration announced today that $20 million has been put into ethical research looking for various breakthroughs in science. So this administration clearly is not anti-science.

"The president himself is leaning in on this, and this has been remarkable to watch over the last two and a half years. We agree: It's time to put our money into something with greater promise," Perkins concluded.

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/rep-mark-meadows.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

