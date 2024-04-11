Congressman Shri Thanedar to Host Press Conference Celebrating Hindu Americans and Condemning Hinduphobia
Apr 11, 2024, 15:41 ET
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Shri Thanedar invites members of the media to a press conference to highlight his resolution, H.Res.1131, which celebrates the significant contributions of Hindu Americans to the United States and addresses the troubling rise of Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. RSVP Required
When: 12:00pm, April 15th
Where: National Press Club 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045
RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/ThanedarPress
The press conference will highlight H.Res.1131, the resolution introduced by Congressman Thanedar, which celebrates the diverse and rich contributions of over 4 million Hindu Americans, condemns the increasing incidents of Hinduphobia and calls for an end to anti-Hindu bigotry. Lunch and a reception will follow the press conference.
Key Points of the Resolution Include:
- Celebrating the historical and ongoing contributions of Hindu Americans in various fields.
- Recognizing the vibrant Hindu festivals such as Diwali and Holi that enrich American cultural diversity.
- Condemning the rise in hate crimes and discrimination against Hindus and their places of worship.
- Promoting the values of acceptance and mutual respect inspired by Hindu teachings, which were instrumental to leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Contact: Haraden Bottomley
202-660-2419
[email protected]
SOURCE Congressman Shri Thanedar
