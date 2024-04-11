Congressman Shri Thanedar to Host Press Conference Celebrating Hindu Americans and Condemning Hinduphobia

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Shri Thanedar invites members of the media to a press conference to highlight his resolution, H.Res.1131, which celebrates the significant contributions of Hindu Americans to the United States and addresses the troubling rise of Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. RSVP Required

The press conference will highlight H.Res.1131, the resolution introduced by Congressman Thanedar, which celebrates the diverse and rich contributions of over 4 million Hindu Americans, condemns the increasing incidents of Hinduphobia and calls for an end to anti-Hindu bigotry. Lunch and a reception will follow the press conference.

Key Points of the Resolution Include:

Celebrating the historical and ongoing contributions of Hindu Americans in various fields.

Recognizing the vibrant Hindu festivals such as Diwali and Holi that enrich American cultural diversity.

Condemning the rise in hate crimes and discrimination against Hindus and their places of worship.

Promoting the values of acceptance and mutual respect inspired by Hindu teachings, which were instrumental to leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

