Congressman Tonko, County Executive McCoy, Mayor Sheehan Celebrate Albany Charging Station Opening, Completion of Ultra-Fast EV Charging Network Connecting Entire New York State Thruway

"Our work to build out fast charging infrastructure is an important bedrock for current and future electric vehicle owners who want to know they can travel easily and confidently across New York and beyond. If we want EVs to succeed, they must be available to all Americans, and we must give people options for when and where they charge. As a longtime advocate for expanding EV infrastructure throughout our Capital Region, I am honored and excited to join Electrify America to conduct the first of what will certainly be many vehicle charges at this Albany station," said Congressman Paul D. Tonko, Chairman of the Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Environment & Climate Change in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Electrify America has plans to install additional chargers in New York in the coming months in Valley Stream, Garden City and Lake Grove. With a station in Dalewood which opened in June, it will bring the total number of Electrify America charging stations in the state to 10.

The Electrify America charging stations throughout New York include:

Walmart Supercenter in Albany (141 Washington Ave. Ext.)

in (141 Washington Ave. Ext.) Walmart Supercenter in Newburgh (1201 NY-300)

in (1201 NY-300) Denny's/Red Roof Inn in Herkimer (between 701 Mohawk St. and 100 Marginal Rd.)

in (between 701 Mohawk St. and 100 Marginal Rd.) Waterloo Premium Outlets in Waterloo (655 NY-318)

in (655 NY-318) Walmart Supercenter in Cheektowaga (2500 Walden Ave.)

in (2500 Walden Ave.) Walmart Supercenter in Fredonia (10401 Bennett Rd.)

"The transportation sector is the single largest contributor to global warming in New York State and we need to prioritize not only renewable sources of energy, but also the technology like these ultra-fast charging stations that provide convenience for consumers," said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. "I've been proud to make strides in converting our county fleet to electric and hybrid vehicles and investing in charging stations across Albany County, and I'm thrilled to have partners like Electrify America in this fight."

"Since taking office, Albany has been raising the bar by setting new goals for our City to reduce our energy consumption and minimize our carbon footprint," said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. "Installing this EV charging station in a convenient location along the New York State Thruway is yet another example of how we can all work together to combat climate change – not only in our city, but across our State. Thank you to Electrify America for their partnership and dedication to sustainability."

Between 2019 and 2021, Electrify America plans to make its largest investment in ultra-fast charging stations within the New York City metro region, building an additional 12-18 new stations. Electrify America has also identified Interstate 81 as a regionally significant corridor along which to add ultra-fast charging stations.

"Our goal is to make charging easier and more accessible for electric vehicle drivers, or those considering purchasing one, when they hit the road," said Anthony Lambkin, Director of Operations, Electrify America. "These stations will provide drivers with more convenient charging options across the state of New York."

Electrify America is installing a network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Electrify America's charging stations have a range in power from 50 kW to 150 kW and up to 350kW, which can charge a vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute.

To locate a charging location and their associated power levels, electric vehicle drivers should check the Electrify America mobile app or the website at https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America headquartered in Reston, VA, and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com. For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com.

