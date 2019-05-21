Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte

"FICO's Score A Better Future program is critical for improving financial health in underserved communities. The opportunity to learn from local credit counselors is invaluable - understanding credit scores and the financial tools available are essential to building a healthy financial future. I want to thank FICO for presenting this important program and empowering people to achieve their financial goals," said Congresswoman Adams.

The Charlotte event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts the key ingredients that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores. The FICO Score is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

Additionally, credit counselors from Family Guidance Center, a non-profit with a mission to maintain, restore, and improve the quality of life of individuals and families through professional counseling, supportive services, and education; Alliance Credit Counseling, North Carolina's largest volume HUD approved housing counseling agency; and NID Housing Counseling Agency, a HUD approved organization that offers professional housing counseling and education services, will be at the event to provide one-on-one credit counseling and help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other partners for the event include National Consumers League, National Urban League, Urban League of Central Carolinas (ULCC), Consumer Action, and Johnson C. Smith University.

More information about Score A Better Future can be found at https://www.fico.com/en/sabf. To register for the event visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/charlotte.

Who: FICO and credit counselors from Family Guidance Center, Alliance Credit Counseling and NID Housing Counseling Agency

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Johnson C. Smith University – STEM Hall

100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Free parking available

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 190 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

SOURCE FICO

Related Links

https://www.fico.com/

