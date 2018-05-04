Congresswoman Barbara Comstock and Cyber-Warfare Expert and Bestselling Author Peter W. Singer to Keynote 3rd Annual Gigamon Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon, Inc. ("Gigamon") the company leading the convergence of network and security operations to help organizations improve their security stance, invites media, industry analysts and security influencers to attend its third annual Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit on Thursday, May 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA), a leading voice in Congress on cybersecurity, and Peter W. Singer, 21st century cyber-warfare scholar and best-selling author, will headline the event and take a hard look at how to successfully buy down cyber risk in federal networks. Dynamic panel discussions will feature notable cybersecurity leaders from the Department of State, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, Liberty Group Ventures, Parsons and Booz Allen Hamilton.
Public sector and enterprise organizations, security professionals and media are encouraged to register here. The complimentary event pass includes breakfast, lunch, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.
EVENT DETAILS
Gigamon 3rd Annual Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit
Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018
Time: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location:
Amphitheater
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
10:00 a.m. – Peter W. Singer, 21st century cyber-warfare scholar and best-selling author.
11:45 a.m. – Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA), a leading voice in Congress on cybersecurity.
PANELS
Morning panel discussions will explore the importance and the responsibility of government to use every cybersecurity dollar to get the maximum return on buying down that risk.
8:45 a.m. – "Buying Down Risk in Federal Networks"
Moderator: Kim DeCarlis, CMO, Gigamon
Panelists:
- Mike Flynn, Senior Staff, US House of Representatives, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee
- Brad Medairy, SVP, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Kiersten Todt, Managing Partner, Liberty Group Ventures, LLC
11:00 a.m. – "What Role do Regulations and Standards Have in Buying Down Risk in Federal Networks?"
Moderator: Kim DeCarlis, CMO, Gigamon
Panelists:
- Gerry Caron, Acting Director, Enterprise Network Management Office
- Ron Neilson, CTO, Parsons
- Peter W. Singer, 21st Century Cyber-Warfare Scholar and Bestselling Author
Breakout Sessions:
Gigamon partners will showcase real life examples of agencies buying down their cybersecurity risk.
CARAHSOFT PARTNER TECHNOLOGY PAVILION
Visit Gigamon partners to learn more about their advanced security solutions and services: Endace, FireEye, BluVector, ClearShark, Fidelis, RSA, BAI, ExtraHop, FCN, ForeScout, Splunk, VMware and Carahsoft
Follow Gigamon on Social Media
Stay up to date on Gigamon news on LinkedIn and Facebook, follow live Twitter updates all day and use #GigamonCyberSecuritySummit18 when posting about the event.
About Gigamon
Gigamon is the company leading the convergence of networking and security operations to help organizations reduce the complexity and increase the efficiency of their security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker that helps customers makes threats more visible across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of their security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congresswoman-barbara-comstock-and-cyber-warfare-expert-and-bestselling-author-peter-w-singer-to-keynote-3rd-annual-gigamon-public-sector-cybersecurity-summit-300642536.html
SOURCE Gigamon, Inc.
Share this article