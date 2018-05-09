Congresswoman Barbara Comstock and Cyber-Warfare Expert and Bestselling Author Peter W. Singer to Keynote 3rd Annual Gigamon Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit

Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA), a leading voice in Congress on cybersecurity and Peter W. Singer, 21st century cyber-warfare scholar and best-selling author will headline the event and take a hard look at how to successfully buy down cyber risk in federal networks. Dynamic panel discussions will feature notable cybersecurity leaders from the Department of State, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, Liberty Group Ventures, Parsons and Booz Allen Hamilton.

EVENT DETAILS

Gigamon 3rd Annual Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location:

Amphitheater

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

10:00 a.m. – Peter W. Singer, 21st century cyber-warfare scholar and best-selling author.

11:45 a.m. – Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA), a leading voice in Congress on cybersecurity.

PANELS

Morning panel discussions will explore the importance and the responsibility of government to use every cybersecurity dollar to get the maximum return on buying down that risk.

8:45 a.m. – "Buying Down Risk in Federal Networks: An Operator's Perspective"

Moderator: Kim DeCarlis, CMO, Gigamon

Panelists:

Brad Medairy , SVP, Booz Allen Hamilton

, SVP, Gerry Caron , Acting Director, Enterprise Network Management Office

, Acting Director, Enterprise Network Management Office Ron Neilson , CTO, Parsons

, CTO, Parsons John Steil , President and CEO, IAMUS Consulting

11:00 a.m. – "The Role of Policy and Legislation in Buying Down Risk in Federal Networks"

Moderator: Kim DeCarlis, CMO, Gigamon

Panelists:

Kiersten Todt , Managing Partner, Liberty Group Ventures, LLC

, Managing Partner, Liberty Group Ventures, LLC Mike Flynn , Senior Staff, US House of Representatives, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee

, Senior Staff, US House of Representatives, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Kevin Cox , CDM Program Manager, Network Security Deployment, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, CDM Program Manager, Network Security Deployment, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Adam Sedgewick , Senior Advisor, ITL, NIST

Breakout Sessions:

Gigamon partners will showcase real life examples of agencies buying down their cybersecurity risk.

CARAHSOFT PARTNER TECHNOLOGY PAVILION

Visit Gigamon partners to learn more about their advanced security solutions and services: Endace, FireEye, BluVector, ClearShark, Fidelis, RSA, BAI, ExtraHop, FCN, ForeScout, Splunk, VMware and Carahsoft

