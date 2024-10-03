Congruent Connections Becomes Officially Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the SBA

PLEASANT HILL, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruent Connections is excited to announce that it is now officially certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Small Business Administration (SBA)!

This certification is a major milestone that reflects the company's commitment to helping organizations achieve excellence and expand their ability to partner with a wide range of businesses.

Founder, Desiree Bosch

Founded by Desiree Bosch, Congruent Connections helps organizations across various industries reach their goals. They specialize in using data-driven insights, portfolio management, and customized workshops to align strategy with execution. Their new WOSB certification opens up new opportunities to work with government agencies and businesses that are looking for innovative, effective solutions.

"We're thrilled to receive this certification," says Desiree Bosch, Founder and CEO of Congruent Connections. With this WOSB certification, Congruent Connections can now participate in federal contracting programs, allowing us to pursue exciting new opportunities and grow our portfolio of services. From strategic planning to project execution and change management, we're ready to help even more organizations thrive."

At Congruent Connections, they enjoy teaming up with businesses that are driven to make real progress. This certification gives us even more opportunities to connect with organizations that value working with women-owned businesses. The company takes your big ideas and turn them into action — helping companies not just with planning, but with executing their goals that create lasting impact. With the right data and insights, Congruent Connections makes sure their clients are always moving forward.

About Congruent Connections

Congruent Connections, led by Desiree Bosch, is dedicated to moving goals forward in your organization by improving project delivery. Through their Harmony Program™ and hands-on workshops, they offer strategic planning, data analytics, and portfolio management to bring big-picture ideas into action.

