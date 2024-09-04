Congruent Connections Partners with DevStride to Enhance Organizational Excellence

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruent Connections, a leader in Organizational Excellence, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with DevStride, a cutting-edge portfolio management software provider. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how organizations align their strategic objectives with project execution, ensuring seamless communication, improved collaboration, and enhanced productivity across teams.

The Harmony Program™, Congruent Connections' flagship offering, is known for its ability to integrate data analytics and portfolio management into a single platform, providing deep insights and predictive analytics. By partnering with DevStride, Congruent Connections will elevate this program even further, offering clients a comprehensive solution that not only drives strategic alignment but also streamlines project execution through advanced collaborative tools.

"Our partnership with DevStride is a significant milestone for Congruent Connections," said Desiree Bosch, Owner and Founder of Congruent Connections. "DevStride's innovative approach to project management perfectly complements our mission to deliver Organizational Excellence. Together, we will empower organizations to achieve their strategic goals more efficiently and effectively."

Phil Reynolds, Co-Founder and CEO of DevStride, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Congruent Connections, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. By integrating our project management platform with their Harmony Program™, we are creating a powerful tool that will enable organizations to not only plan strategically but also execute those plans with precision. This partnership is a natural fit, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our clients."

DevStride is renowned for its user-friendly interface, customizable features, and robust collaboration tools, making it a natural fit for Congruent Connections' clients who seek to enhance their project management capabilities. This partnership will provide organizations with the tools they need to manage complex projects with ease, ensuring that every team member is aligned with the company's strategic vision.

Clients utilizing the Harmony Program™ will now benefit from DevStride's capabilities, which include real-time collaboration, task management, and comprehensive reporting. These features will enhance Congruent Connections' existing offerings, providing a seamless experience from strategic planning to project completion.

About Congruent Connections

Congruent Connections is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in Organizational Excellence. The firm offers a range of services designed to align business strategies with operational activities, using data analytics and portfolio management to provide deep insights and predictive analytics. The Harmony Program™ is the cornerstone of Congruent Connections' approach, guiding organizations through strategic planning and project execution.

About DevStride

DevStride is a leading provider of project and portfolio management software, designed to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows for teams of all sizes. With a focus on usability and flexibility, DevStride offers a suite of tools that help organizations manage initiatives from start to finish, ensuring delivery on time and within budget.

